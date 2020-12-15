Augusta health care worker charged, allegedly punched disabled adult in face

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta health care worker is facing charges after allegedly punching a disabled man in the face.
Tycen Jeffery Collins is charged with Felony Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
Affidavits state Collins, while working as a Health Care Technician at RHA Health Services, allegedly punched James Dukes Jr. in his face, on his neck and on his chest causing a fractured nose and bruising on his body.
Dukes was taken to Doctors Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
