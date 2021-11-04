Augusta Fire Department puts out alert for arsonist in Ramsey Street area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Department officials walked the neighborhood near and around Ramsey and Luckey Streets Thursday alerting neighbors to keep an eye out for what is believed to be an arsonist in the area.

This comes after a fire that burned three abandoned homes at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Swanee Quintet Blvd.

It is believed by investigators that these fires were set intentionally.

If you have any information, please call the arson hotline at 800-282-5804

Anyone with information that leads to a conviction could receive a $10,000 reward.