AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding the murders of Angela Brooks and Nancy Cushman.

The 19 and 17-year-olds were found deceased on November 25th, 2010, Thanksgiving Day, near Twiggs St. and Laney Walker Blvd. They were last seen alive just before midnight at a friend’s home.

The victims were known to operate the 1999 Cadillac Escalade pictured here. It was last found at the intersection of 2nd and Telfair street.

Investigators say they were shot in the back of the head, execution style.

The sheriff’s office released a podcast about the incident.

If anyone know anything about the murders of Angela Brooks and Nancy Cushman, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.