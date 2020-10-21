Augusta bank robber sentenced to more than 20 years in prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 28-year-old Ronnie Dean Brown “Man” of Augusta has been sentenced to 252 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing two banks in Augusta.

Brown is charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He will serve five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Christine said, “Ronnie Brown is a violent, unrepentant serial criminal who needlessly threatened the lives of bank employees and customers. He’s now learned that in federal court, gun crime earns serious prison time – and our community is safer as a result.”

35-year-old Trivar Marquette Scriven

Brown was armed with an AR-15-styke rifle December 30, 2017 when he threatened a bank teller at Fifth Third Bank on the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Rd. Brown received cash before fleeing the bank in an SUV. January 16, 2018 Brown and 35-year-old Trivar Marquette Scriven, armed with pistols, robbed the Fifth Third Bank on the 3000 block of Pine Needle Road and fled the scene in a sedan.

Following the second robbery, a customer spotted the men fleeing the bank and followed them while calling 911. Richmond County deputies later found the getaway car with only pistols used in the robbery and information linked to Scriven inside.

February 1, 2018 Scriven was arrested in Massachusetts/ Brown was arrested on February 14, 2018 in Atlanta. Scriven was sentenced to 106 months n federal prison after pleading guilty to the bank robbery.

34-year-old Bennelle Marquette Evans, who is involved in the case, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to Misprision of a Felony for knowing about the robberies after the fact.

34-year-old Bennelle Marquette Evans

Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta said, “Carrying weapons into peaceful places of business and terrorizing hard-working citizens is something the FBI and our law enforcement partners will make every effort to prosecute and punish. More than 20 years in prison should be a teaching moment for Brown, and some sense of comfort for the victims he terrorized.”

This case was investigated by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service.

