AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University police are searching for a suspect in an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred Tuesday at Health Center Credit Union on the 1400 block of Walton Way.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 60-years-old, wearing a denim jacket with a red bag.

Investigators say he passed a note to the teller.

No money was taken from the scene.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact investigators at 706-721-2911