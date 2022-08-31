AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta University brings light to America’s crime rates starting at its Summerville Campus.

“It could be, it could be anybody,” Dr. Kim Davies said.

AU faculty and students gathered to tally all the murders in the US in 2020 on the grounds of Allgood Hall.

“You never really know until it’s actually in front of you,” Breanna Nikol said.

21,570 lives were lost in 2020 due to violent crime, and the number is still increasing.

One student says it’s unbelievable when you actually visualize how many people that is.

“Mrs. Davies put this together for us to come out and to show every body how many people are murdered each year, and it was crazy to learn how many people were murdered each year,” Nikol said.

Dr. Kim Davies says she’s been leading the experiment for the past 15 years.

Dr. Davies decided to teach the Sociology of Murder course to help educate and get them thinking about ways they can bring awareness to the violent crime problem.

“We use the FBI data and we have the 2020 data because it’s the most complete data at this point. So, it’s always a little behind because it takes a while to collect those statistics throughout the United States, and that’s also a lesson for my students to learn.”

Students say the project can help bring some light to darker situations.

“The reason I took this class, really, is to learn about, like how to stop it, really. Like actions I can take just being, you know, one person,” Nikol said.