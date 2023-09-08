AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The United States Marshals Office are confirming that they are searching Aiken County and the surrounding counties for 37-year-old Thomas Durand Jackson.

Jackson has an outstanding warrant issued by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for Attempted Murder.

Friday morning, Members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force were searching the area along the 1100 block of Sand Far Ferry Road after attempting to serve warrants filed against Jackson.

The search was initially focused on the surrounding area near where Jackson was believed to be staying on Sand Bar Ferry Road near Freeman’s Bar-B-Que, just East of the Savannah River, in Beech Island.

The search is now expanding to including both the Beech Island area, Aiken County, and surrounding counties, according to the Deputy Commander with U.S. Marshal Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.