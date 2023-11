HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in a Hephzibah shooting.

Jamaal Hall of Atlanta is accused of shooting a man in the stomach and arm last Saturday.

It happened inside of a home on the 300 block of Easton Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

Hall has been charged with Aggravated Assault.