BRUNSWICK, Georgia (WJBF) – The Atlanta-area drug dealer suppling drugs to a south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison.

According to authorities, Kayode Davis, AKA “Yodi,” 31, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was sentenced to 136 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and a Quantity of Heroin.

According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this wraps up the prosecution of a major conduit of methamphetamine and heroin.

U.S. Attorney Estes says that U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbee Wood also ordered Davis to serve five years of supervised release after completion of his prison term since there is no parole in the federal system.

“It is a credit to the hard work of our law enforcement partners that all eight defendants in this drug-trafficking conspiracy pled guilty to their crimes and are being held accountable,” says U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our office is committed to removing criminal drug traffickers and their attendant violent activities from our communities.”

As described in court documents and testimony, an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) identified Davis as the Atlanta-area source of supply for illegal narcotics to gang-related drug traffickers operating in Glynn, Liberty, Long, and Wayne counties and surrounding areas in 2019.

Authorities say that at least one overdose death from Fentanyl was attributed to drugs sold by the conspirators, some of whom were affiliated with the violent Bloods criminal street gang.

Also according to authorities, the other seven defendants charged as part of the conspiracy all have pled guilty and have been sentenced to prison terms of up to 141 months.

“This conviction and sentence would not have been possible without the hard work of our partners at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies,” says ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka. “Mr. Davis and his conspirators were a large supplier of illegal narcotics in Southeast Georgia and will now spend the next decade or more in federal prison for their crimes.”

The case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Agencies investigating the case include the ATF and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Glynn County Police Department, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and the Long County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and OCDETF Coordinator Marcela C. Mateo, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank M. Pennington II.