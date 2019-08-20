Arrests made in attack at downtown Augusta club

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned there have been two arrests made in the beating of an Augusta woman outside of a local nightclub.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms, Hollie Carter and Jordie Holt have both been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly participating in the beating of Brittany Stevens outside of The Scene nightclub.

The attack happened on August 3rd outside of the club after what a Richmond County incident report states, Stevens got into an altercation inside the club prior to leaving and the fight happened shortly after.

Brittany Stevens, 24, recovering from orbital damage after downtown Augusta attack.

Stevens’ family is currently offering a reward in the case, for the identification of the male allegedly involved and seen on security footage from a business located nearby the bar.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.