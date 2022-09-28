WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – A Wagener, S.C., woman is missing and a man is wanted in her disappearance.

Krystal C. Anderson, a mother of 4, was reported missing by her family on August 23rd after they had not heard from her.

Since the start of this investigation, authorities believed that Krystal was in the company of Tony Lee Berry at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener.

Krystal is approximately 4’11” tall, 106 lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Results in this investigation have led investigators to obtain an arrest warrant for Berry in relation to the disappearance of Krystal.

Berry is currently wanted for Kidnapping.

Anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Berry or Krystal Anderson, are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.