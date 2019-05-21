Arrest made in Warren County murder
WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a Warren County man.
26-year-old DeMario Wilcher is charged with Murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Quontavious Battle.
Wilcher has been held at the Columbia County Detention Center since May 12th on unrelated charges. He has since been moved to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.
The shooting happened May 12th around 9 p.m. near Hall and Depot Streets.
Investigators say Battle was found shot.
He was taken to University Hospital-McDuffie where he later died from his injuries.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
More Stories
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes