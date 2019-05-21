Arrest made in Warren County murder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a Warren County man.

26-year-old DeMario Wilcher is charged with Murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Quontavious Battle.

Wilcher has been held at the Columbia County Detention Center since May 12th on unrelated charges. He has since been moved to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

The shooting happened May 12th around 9 p.m. near Hall and Depot Streets.

Investigators say Battle was found shot.

He was taken to University Hospital-McDuffie where he later died from his injuries.

