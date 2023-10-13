AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the July murder of 20-year-old Jatavious K. Harris.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 1:06 A.M. on July 17, at a home on the 800 block of Old 96 Indian Trail in Batesburg-Leesville, near Mt. Pleasant Road.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, Harris was found lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot would, and after the Aiken County EMS attempted to resuscitate him, Harris was later pronounced deceased.

18-year-old J’Quan Kentrall Bowers was later identified as the suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody on October 12, on the 100 block of E. Frontage Road in Aiken.

He is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

Bowers is charged with Murder, 5 counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

