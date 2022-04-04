AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 20-year-old Octavious Princeton Small was arrested Sunday and booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center on one charge of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Possession of a Firearm or Knife During a Crime after injuring someone in a shooting two-and-half months ago.

According to the original incident report, multiple witnesses were inside a home on the 1200 block of Hopkins Streets around 7:10 p.m. the night of January 17th when an assailant knocked on the door and fired after one of the people inside the home approached the peep hole.

Investigators discovered three bullet holes in the wood and glass portions of the front door.

A bullet, according to warrants issued in the case, struck one of the individuals inside the home in the face. The victim was transported to Augusta University and listed in stable condition.

According to the incident report in the case, a woman in her 80s was also in the home, lying the back bedroom, when the shots were fired through the front door. She was unharmed.

No bond is currently listed in Small’s case.