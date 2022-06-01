AIKEN , S.C. (WJBF) – On June 1, 2022 around 6:30 a.m., Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers arrested 24-year-Javon Croft of Aiken in connection to the murder of Charles Bradley.

That shooting occurred on May 3rd near the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street.

Croft has been charged with:

Murder

Kidnapping

Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime (2 counts)

Armed Robbery

Investigators are still searching for 33-year-old Freddie Lee Simpkins of North Augusta, in connection to the murder of Charles Bradley.

Freddie Simpkins

Simpkins has active warrants for:

Murder

Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime

drug charges

Late evening May 3, 2022 through early morning May 4, 2022, Aiken Public Safety responded to three locations in the City for calls for shots fired: 676 Aldrich Street, the intersection of Hampton Ave and Assembly Street, and 1316 Aldrich Street.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Hampton Ave and Assembly Street, they located a Nissan Sedan that contained the body of Charles Bradley.

At the other locations in Crosland Park, officers observed damage to the residences from gunfire, but there were no personal injuries