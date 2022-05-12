BELVEDERE, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an investigation revealed a man faked a bomb threat at a Belvedere gas station.

41-year-old Christopher Lee Bragg was arrested on two charges including: Conveying False Information Regarding Attempted Use of a Destructive Device and Hoax Devise or Replica of Destructive Device or Detonator.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies and agencies from two states responded to 349 Edgefield Rd. in Belvedere today after receiving an emergency phone call that a there was a vehicle parked at that location containing an explosive device.

Law enforcement agents worked the scene at a busy intersection for hours, with multiple roads blocked, until it was determined that the bomb threat was fake.