AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in an Augusta home invasion case.

24-year-old Dejan Wiggins faces 3 counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.

Wiggins charge of Home Invasion is a felony.

The incident happened November 8th on the 1800 block of Killingsworth Road in Augusta.

In the incident report, one victim states that they and two other victims were inside the apartment watching a movie when an unknown man kicked in the door while shouting and brandishing a gun. That man has since been identified as Wiggins.

Wiggins then reportedly fired a shot at the victim, missing him. The victim fired a defensive shot at Wiggins, causing him to leave. Wiggins then allegedly turned around and fired three shots through the front door, before fleeing on foot.

Wiggins was arrested Tuesday night.

No further details have been released.