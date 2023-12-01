AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators have identified and arrested 22-year-old Brandon Perry Buckmon of Barnwell for a shooting at the WalMart on Whiskey Road on November 26th.

Buckmon was arrested on November 29th in Williston, S.C. on unrelated charges and is currently incarcerated at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He will be transported to Aiken and formally charged upon his release.

The shooting remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.