AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent double homicide at Days Inn on Columbia Hwy North in Aiken.

20-year-old Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover was arrested Thursday, July 21, at 6:30 a.m.

Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and SLED took Glover into custody on the 700 block of Morton Avenue NE in Crosland Park.

Glover faces 2 counts of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The incident under investigation happened on July 2nd. Two men, 40-year-old Stephan A. Poole and 39-year-old Barry J. Redding, were found dead at the Days Inn with apparent gunshot wounds.