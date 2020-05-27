Arrest made in aggravated child molestation case tied to Heckle Street investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing child molestation charges.

29-year-old Erik Oskar Nelson was arrested on May 26th and faces charges of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Aggravated Child Molestation.

The incident report states that the victim, a 14-year-old girl, had been exchanging text messages with Nelson. It also states that Nelson had met up with her three times.

The victim stated that she felt pressured to perform sex acts on him during the third meeting.

The girl’s grandfather states that she doesn’t have the same comprehension as others her age.

MORE TOP STORIES: