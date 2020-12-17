Arrest made in 7th Lounge shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man is now facing charges in a deadly club shooting in Aiken.
25-year-old Dustin Robert Williamson of Saint Matthews, S.C. has been arrested and charged in the shooting at 7th Lounge in Aiken, which claimed the life of Craig Youmans Jr.
Williamson is charged with Murder, 10 counts of Attempted Murder and 1 count of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.
The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williamson on November 30. He has been in custody at the Aiken County Detention Center since his arrest.
Investigators are continuing their investigation into the shooting and an additional suspect is being sought.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the second suspect, video, or witnesses, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
