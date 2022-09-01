AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation.

On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA.

She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie Williams in February of 2019.

Williams was found dead by his roommate in their home of the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Blvd.

This is an active investigation. No other information is available at this time.