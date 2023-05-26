AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nearly 41 years later, a man has been arrested and charged with Murder in a 1982 cold case that left one woman dead.

On Thursday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office interviewed 58-year-old Jeffrey Deon Mickens in reference to the case. Mickens is reportedly homeless.

Investigators were able to find probable cause to charge Mickens in the 1982 murder of Betty Jo Lackey.

On May 27, 1982, 34-year-old Lackey was shot and killed during an armed robbery at B.J. Designs T. Shirtery Shack at 3217 Wrightboro Road.

Mickens is currently in custody at the Webster Detention Center. He is charged with Murder, Armed Robbery of a Business and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing. No further information will be released.