Arrest made at Lakeside High School for off-campus incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An individual at Lakeside High School was taken into custody last week after an off-campus incident.

Wednesday, November 17th, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies requested assistance from Grovetown High School officials with help locating a person of interest who was involved in an off-campus incident that evening.

Deputies located the individual at Lakeside High School where they were taken into custody and charged.

All parties involved will be held accountable in accordance with the school district code of conduct.

