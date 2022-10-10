BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – At approximately 4:32 a.m. Monday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery report at Taylor Brothers Express on Hwy. 25 north.

Responding deputies spotted a potential suspect vehicle based on information provided by the store clerk.

After a brief car chase the suspect crashed the vehicle near the A&W on Liberty and fled on foot.

After a brief foot chase the suspect was taken into custody.

This is still an active investigation, further information will be provided as it is available.