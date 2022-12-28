GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — A man who pulled a gun on the employee of a business in an armed robbery attempt slipped and fell on ice while trying to get away, investigators say.

The incident occurred on Christmas Day around 1 a.m. at a business on the 400 block of Atlanta Highway in Gainesville. Investigators say 30-year-old Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez allegedly hid behind the business, pulled a gun on an employee as they exited and demanded cash.

A physical altercation ensued between the employee and Sajbocho-Ordonez. Another employee exited the rear of the building, spooking Sajbocho-Ordonez, and causing him to fire a shot and run off. The shot did not hit anyone.

In an attempt to get away, Sajbocho-Ordonez fell on a patch of ice and hit his head. Witnesses were able to get two guns away from him while he was laying on the ground, injured.

Police arrived moments later and took Sajbocho-Ordonez into custody. He was treated on the scene and transported to Hall County Jail, charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Investigators say additional charges may be pending.