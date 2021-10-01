Armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza on Furys Ferry Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Marco’s Pizza on Fury Ferry Road Friday afternoon.

Around 2:16 pm deputies were sent to the Marcos Pizza in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, they learned the restaurant was robbed at gunpoint by four black males wearing masks.

Three of the suspects went inside while one stayed outside. The first suspect entered with a handgun, the second suspect had a knife and the third suspect was carrying a white plastic bag.

They were seen fleeing the scene in a white, four door, newer model Ford pick-up truck.

There is no other information available at this time.

If you have any information concerning the vehicle or the suspects, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.