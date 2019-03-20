Armed robbery, 2 shootings in Crosland Park deemed related, under investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Aiken Public Safety investigators have connected a recent armed robbery and two shooting incidents in the Crosland Park community.

Investigators say the three incidents were not random and that each location was specifically targeted.

The first incident, an armed robbery, happened on March 13th on the 600 block of Vincent Street. Investigators say a man and woman were approached by several suspects and held at gunpoint. They demanded property from them and fled in a black Chevy Cobalt.

On March 16th, officers repsonded to the area of Schroder Avenue and Hahn Avenue in reference to a shooting. Investigators say the victim was walking on Schroder Avenue when they were shot by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

On March 17th, officers were again called to the area in reference to a shooting, this time on the 1100 block of Alfred Street. The victim stated he was standing in his front yard when he was shot by an unknown suspect. He was taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking that if you have any information on these crimes to please contact Detective Jason Griffin at 803-642-7678 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372

You can also go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.