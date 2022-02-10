Armed robber climbs through Domino’s drive thru window

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Hephzibah man was arrested Thursday for several armed robberies including one where he allegedly climbed through a Domino’s drive thru window.

22-year-old Delvecchio Ramond Jones, Jr. was arrested for armed robbery at two gas stations and a Domino’s drive thru.

On February 2nd at 11:36 pm, Jones allegedly pried open the drive thru window of Domino’s on Washington Rd, climbed through the window, pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at the cashier’s head and said “give me all the money.” He then allegedly took $90.00 out of the register and climbed back out of the drive thru window.

The next day at 1:23 am, Jones allegedly held the cashier at gunpoint of a Sprint Food Store on Crosscreek Rd. in Hephzibah. He is accused of stealing $124.00. The same night, Jones went to the Get-N-Go gas station on Windsor Spring Road. He went into the store and attempted to purchase a Black and Mild cigar. When the cashier told him he did not have enough money to purchase the cigar, Jones tried to get behind the counter. The cashier attempted to stop him and Jones hit him in the nose with the gun. The cashier eventually opened the register and Jones took an unknown amount of money and left.

Jones has been detained at Charles B. Webster Detention Center on seven charges, which include three counts of Armed Robbery, three counts of Possession of Firearm or Knife During Crime, and one count of Aggravated Assault.