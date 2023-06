AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a stabbing suspect.

Authorities say the incident happened June 18th on the 2300 block of Leslie Circle.

43-year-old Denetrice Shepherd is wanted for Aggravated Assault in this case.

She is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS.

If you know where Shepherd is, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.