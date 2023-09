AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent aggravated assault incident.

17-year-old Steven Noah Cliett is wanted on Aggravated Assault charges in connection with an incident on the 1900 block of Walker Street.

That incident happened on Friday, September 22.

Investigators say Cliett is considered Armed & Dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080

Callers may remain anonymous.