AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent aggravated assault incident.

22-year-old Anthony Lee Smith is wanted in connection with an incident on the 500 block of Laney Walker Blvd. Ext. on October 12 just after 5:30 p.m.

Smith is considered Armed & Dangerous. He currently has warrants on file for other charges, as well.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080