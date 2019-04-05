Appling man facing federal child porn charges

Appling, Ga. (WJBF) – An Appling man facing federal child pornography charges.

Ricardo Dale Alva was indicted on 1 count of Possession of Child Porn by the United States Attorney for Southern District of Georgia.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 followed by no less than 5 yeras of house arrest.

Alva was arrested on March 7 after Richmond County deputies were alerted to search his Appling home.

There, the FBI discovered images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The case is being investigated by the FBI.