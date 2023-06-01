GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – An Appling man has been arrested after authorities say he went to Wal-Mart to allegedly meet with a “juvenile.”

According to the Grovetown Police Department, Evan Popplewell, 30, of Appling, traveled to Grovetown on the belief that he was going to meet a 12-year-old “juvenile.”

This was a joint operation with the Waynesboro Police Department.

A member of the Waynesboro Police Department who was assigned to the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says contact was made by Popplewell on May 29th through a social media app where Popplewell believed he was talking to a 12-year-old “juvenile” and began sending sexually explicit messages.

Authorities say that Popplewell was reminded several times that he was talking to a “juvenile” but he continued to send lewd messages and made several requests to meet the “juvenile” in person for the purpose of performing sexual acts.

Authorities say Popplewell traveled to the Neighborhood Wal-Mart located on Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown, and after being positively identified when he got out of his vehicle, Popplewell was taken into custody and evidence was recovered at the scene positively identifying him as the individual who had been messaging the “juvenile.”

According to authorities, Popplewell suffered minor injuries during the arrest and was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being committed to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Authorities say Popplewell was arrested for the charges of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and 2 counts of Obscene Internet Contact with a Child.