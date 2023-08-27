Allendale, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for homicide and kidnapping.

On August 13, 2023, the Allendale Police Department (APD) responded to the area of Bluff Rd and Sam Street for a 911 call of shots fired. APD officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

APD, Fairfax Police, Allendale County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) responded.

Investigation identified Johnathan Torell Kelly as a subject in the homicide of Ronnie Crawford of Varnville, SC.

The APD obtained warrants on Kelly for Homicide, Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Kelly is currently being sought and anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement immediately.

Kelly should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on this incident can call the Allendale Police Department Tip line at

(803) 584-2178 select the appropriate prompt or drop an email at AT@allendalepolice.com. Both options are anonymous.