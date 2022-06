ALLENDALE, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Allendale man who was arrested after a stray bullet hit a victim who was not the intended target has been identified.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Savion Jabbar Riddle, 19, of Allendale, has been charged with Attempted Murder.

The incident happened Wednesday, June 1st.

Authorities say that Riddle was booked at the Allendale County Detention Center.