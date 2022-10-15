ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has suspended an Allendale Town Councilman.

On October 12, Earl Morell was indicted for Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Executive Order 2022-32 suspends Morell from the Town Council.

According to the order, he has been suspended until formally acquitted or convicted or until he is replaced. “This action in no manner addresses the guilt or innocence of Earl Morell and shall not be construed as an expression of any opinion on such question,” it stated.

The executive order is effective immediately.