Alleged Serial Rapist Arrested in Richmond County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Charlotte, NC/ Augusta (WJBF) - A North Carolina man accused of rape has been arrested in Richmond County.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged 64-year old Johnny Ealey with raping two women back in 1981.

They are convinced he committed at least five rapes in Charlotte and could possibly be tied to two more.

Investigators say he may have committed the rapes while visiting his father in Charlotte.

Police say Ealey also committed a rape in Georgia and had spent time in prison.

They utilized DNA technology that was not available in 1981, retesting the evidence in 2014 and 2016.

