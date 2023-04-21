AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators have made an arrest in one of the suspicious fires that occurred on April 17, 2023.

Investigators have arrested 34-year-old, Trevor James Williams.

Williams has been charged with 3rd Degree Arson, involving a fire that was set to a gazebo at the Sleep Inn located on Monterey Drive in Aiken.

Williams was also charged with Driving Under Suspension and Improper Tag.

Investigators are no longer looking for the vehicle sent out earlier in the week.

Williams is a person of interest in the other suspicious fires that occurred on the same day and they are all still under investigation.