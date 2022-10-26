OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Police in Alabama believe an alleged argument over a social media post led to a 25-year-old woman being hospitalized after investigators say she was assaulted by four women who broke into the victim’s home.

Investigators in Opelika, Ala. responded to a home on Tuesday, October 25 just after 2:45 p.m. in response to an assault.

Officers located a female suffering from serious injuries to her head and face. The victim was transported via lifesaver helicopter to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus, Ga. for treatment.

During the investigation, police arrested four women and charged them with second-degree assault and second-degree burglary:

28-year-old Ladiamond Detrianna Ferguson

29-year-old Shunedra Quinshay Edwards

32-year-old Twyla Kaneisha Cooper

30-year-old Alisha Montranise James

The four women remain behind bars at a detention facility. Police say the investigation is ongoing.