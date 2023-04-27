DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama state investigator has described how 89 bullet casings were fired into a crowded a Sweet Sixteen birthday party.

Last week’s shooting killed four young people and injured dozens. Six people have been charged with murder.

A judge on Wednesday denied bond for five suspects charged with reckless murder in connection with that shooting.

This photo provided by the Tallapoosa Co. Sheriffs Dept. shows Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20, Tyreese McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, have been arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party in rural Alabama, investigators announced Wednesday. April 19, 2023. (Tallapoosa Co. Sheriffs Dept. via AP)

This photo provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shows Johnny Letron Brown who is is charged with reckless murder for the deaths of four young people killed during a shooting at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party in Dadeville, Ala., on April 15, 2023. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency via AP)

This photo provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shows Willie George Brown, Jr., who is is charged with reckless murder for the deaths of four young people killed during a shooting at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party in Dadeville, Ala., on April 15, 2023. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency via AP)

A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old from Tuskegee, is awaiting a hearing, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The six are each charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the April 15 shooting in Dadeville that killed four people and injured 32 others.