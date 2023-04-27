DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama state investigator has described how 89 bullet casings were fired into a crowded a Sweet Sixteen birthday party.
Last week’s shooting killed four young people and injured dozens. Six people have been charged with murder.
A judge on Wednesday denied bond for five suspects charged with reckless murder in connection with that shooting.
A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old from Tuskegee, is awaiting a hearing, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
The six are each charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the April 15 shooting in Dadeville that killed four people and injured 32 others.