LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old William Jeffrey Lytton, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022. He has been charged with Voyeurism 1st Degree Arrest.

Officials said the investigation into Lytton began when the sheriff’s office received a report concerning video recordings of juvenile females under the age of 17.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office obtained the videos, which were taken by a cell phone in the bathroom of a home. A search warrant was executed, Lytton was arrested at the home and taken to the sheriff’s office, where he was interviewed and admitted to taking the videos of the children. He was booked into the Lee County jail, but has since been released on a $3,000 bond.

Officials said more charges are expected in the case.