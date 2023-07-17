AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken woman has been arrested for forgery and exploitation of assisted living facility facility.

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the Attorney General’s office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katey Hartley Perkins, 51, on one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count of Forgery, value less than $10,000.

According to investigators, the investigation revealed that between June 29, 2022 and November 1, 2022, Perkins made unlawful and unauthorized use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult.

Investigators also state that allegedly on June 30, 2022, Perkins opened an unauthorized TD Bank account in the victim’s name, deposited a life insurance check made out to the victim in the amount of $4,548.57 into that account, and converted the money to her own use.

Authorities say that the victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, resided at an assisted living facility during the time of the alleged misconduct.

Perkins has been booked into the Aiken County Detention Center.