AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of the Whiskey Road Walmart, Sunday around 4:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that there was an altercation involving several people and resulted in shots being fired at a vehicle.

All parties left the scene prior to police showing up.

Authorities later responded to Aiken Regional Medical Center for a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, that is believed to connected to the earlier incident .

Police say information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620.