Aiken man found guilty in 2019 shooting death

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A jury decides the fate of an Aiken murder suspect.

Last night the panel found Whyzdom Douse guilty of killing 17-year-old Rodrick McMillian.

Douse was back in court Thursday morning for a sentencing hearing.

He has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.

The shooting happened in August 2019.

Authorities say that after 1 a.m. Friday, August 2, a vehicle, in which 17-year old, Rodrick Alexander McMillan was back seat passenger in, stopped at a red light at the intersection of Waterloo and Richland Avenue. That’s when a second vehicle came alongside the vehicle and started shooting — hitting the teen.

Arrest warrants state Douse shot the victim multiple times with a 9mm firearm.

A second suspect is still awaiting trial.