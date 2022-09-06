AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – In Aiken County a man is facing eight charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Charleston Horton was arrested Saturday.

He’s accused of having sexual contact with several juveniles.

He’s currently in the Aiken County Jail.

Horton is charged with:

  • Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt – victim under 11 yrs of age
  • 3 counts of Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt – victim under 16 years of age
  • 4 counts of Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree – Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)