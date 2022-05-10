AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 38-year-old Thomas D. Fraser of Aiken after allegations of having forcibly raped a child under the age of 11.

Sunday night, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office records show deputies responded to a complainant who alleged that she had discovered the victim, who had recently been alone with Thomas Daryl Fraser, not wearing any pants or underwear and acting nervously, covered in a blanket.

According to the witness statement taken in in the case, when the complainant asked Fraser if he had touched the victim while not wearing their clothing, the victim said yes and began crying.

When the complainant confronted Fraser and he denied any wrongdoing, the complainant told Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies that she tried to remove the child from the scene.

At that point, according to the incident report, the complainant claims Fraser followed her and stated, “Call the cops, it’s what I deserve. Put a bullet in my head.” Fraser, according to the complainant’s statement, then gestured his hand to his own head like a gun.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the child victim’s claim that this was not the first time Fraser had assaulted them.

Fraser’s phone was confiscated and submitted into evidence at the request of the investigator in the case.

Fraser is being held at Aiken County Detention Center and charged with First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor or Attempt, Victim Under 11 Years of Age.