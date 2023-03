AIKEN, S.C (WJBF) – An Aiken man is behind bars for allegedly Sexual Assaulting a teenage girl.

24-year-old Jonathan Williams is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old in January 2023. He was arrested March 7th by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Reports say police responded to a home Pine Log Road, but the incident happened at another location.

Williams is charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Criminal Sexual Conduct w/a Minor, Child Molestation