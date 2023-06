AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is behind bars accused of Sexual Assault with a minor.

Reports say 67-year-old James Fintch allegedly was found in the bed with a young girl; her clothes removed.

A witness walked in and allegedly caught Fintch sexually abusing the child.

The victim told police that Fintch usually stays the weekend and these assaults have been going on since 2020.

He has been charged with seven counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.