***Details of this article are disturbing***

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is behind bars for allegedly shooting his wife in the face.

According to incident reports, Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on the 3000 block of Sandra Lane in Salley, for a shooting incident.

Upon arrival they found 41-year-old Christopher Gleaton outside the home, they say he asked them to help his wife.

After detaining Gleaton, police entered the home and found the victim, Gleaton’s wife, with the left side of her jaw hanging and blood splattered everywhere. Police offered her a shirt to place over “what was left of her jaw in order to control the bleeding.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Christopher Gleaton is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

He remains in the Aiken County Detention Center.

